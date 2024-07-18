Hot, Increased Chance Of Showers And Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 80%.