Hot And Humid With Scattered Showers And Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. High near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.