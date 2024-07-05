Hot And Humid Friday, Good Chance Of Scattered Storms

A heat advisory is in effect for Friday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.