Hot And Humid Friday, Good Chance Of Scattered Storms
July 5, 2024
A heat advisory is in effect for Friday.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
