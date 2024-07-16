Heat Advisory Today, Increased Chance Of Rain Relief Later In The Week

A heat advisory is in effect for Tuesday, with the feels like temperature approaching 110 degrees. There is an increasing chance of relief from rain later in the week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.