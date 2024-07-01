Heat Advisory For Monday, Heat Index Up To 111 Degrees

A heat advisory is in effect for Monday with heat index values up to 111 degrees expected.

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 111. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 108. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Independence Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.