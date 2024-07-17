Heat Advisory Again For Wednesday, Afternoon Showers

A heat advisory is in effect again for Wednesday, with the feels like temperature approaching 110 degrees. There is an increasing chance of relief from rain later in the week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 110. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.