Heat Advisory, A Few Afternoon Storms For Wednesday

A heat advisor is in effect for Wednesday, with heat index values as high as about 110 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.