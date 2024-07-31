Heat Advisory, A Few Afternoon Storms For Wednesday

July 31, 2024

A heat advisor is in effect for Wednesday, with heat index values as high as about 110 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 