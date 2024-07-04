Happy 4th Of July! Our Forecast Calls For Afternoon Showers And Storms
July 4, 2024
A heat advisory is in effect for today.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 108. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 108. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
