Good Chance Of Scattered Storms Today

A heat advisory is in effect for Saturday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.