Food Safety Tips For A Happier Fourth Of July

Due to a variety of factors, including warmer temperatures, foodborne illness increases in summer. Stay healthy and safe during warmer months by following these food safety recommendations from the USDA:

When bringing food to a picnic or cookout:

Use an insulated cooler filled with ice or frozen gel packs. Frozen food can also be used as a cold source.

Foods that need to be kept cold include raw meat, poultry, and seafood; deli and luncheon meats or sandwiches; summer salads (tuna, chicken, egg, pasta, or seafood); cut up fruit and vegetables; and perishable dairy products.

A full cooler will maintain its cold temperature longer than a partially filled one. When using a cooler, keep it out of the direct sun by placing it in the shade or shelter.

Avoid opening the cooler repeatedly so that your food stays colder longer.

When cooking on the grill:

Use separate cutting boards and utensils for raw meat and ready-to-eat items like vegetables or bread.

Keep perishable food cold until it is ready to cook.

Use a food thermometer to make sure meat and poultry are cooked thoroughly to their safe minimum internal temperatures Beef, Pork, Lamb, & Veal (steaks, roasts, and chops): 145 °F with a 3 minute rest time Ground meats: 160 °F Whole poultry, poultry breasts, & ground poultry: 165 °F

Always use a fresh, clean plate and tongs for serving cooked food. Never reuse items that touched raw meat or poultry to serve the food once it is cooked.

When serving food outdoors: