FDOT Updates Status Of Century Highway 29 Construction Work

July 16, 2024

A new traffic configuration will likely happen next week for a detour zone on North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) in Century.

After a NorthEscambia.com report Monday that the roadway was not ready for a Florida Department of Transportation announced traffic shift to the southbound lanes, FDOT provided additional details.

According to Kohen Johns Brannon, FDOT public information specialist, the contractor located a damaged water line late last week that put them behind schedule. The contract was scheduled to put place rock on Monday and pave the southbound lanes Tuesday through Thursday.

“Once paving is complete, they will begin the process of shifting the lanes to the new traffic configuration,” Brannon said, adding the traffic shift to the southbound lanes will likely happen next week.

The FDOT projects includes a major reconstruction and realignment of Highway 29 from just south of East Highway 4 to the Alabama state line.

The project includes reconstructing a 700-foot curved segment of Highway 29 from north of Henry Street to Cottage Street; the curve has been the site of several truck accidents in recent years.

The full length of the $4.7 million project began in early January 2023 and had an original anticipated completion target date in Spring 2024.

FDOT will also upgrade traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

Pictured: The southbound travel lanes of Highway 29 (North Century Boulevard) and the current traffic shift as seen on Saturday, July 13. NorthEscambaia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 