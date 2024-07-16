FDOT Updates Status Of Century Highway 29 Construction Work

A new traffic configuration will likely happen next week for a detour zone on North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) in Century.

After a NorthEscambia.com report Monday that the roadway was not ready for a Florida Department of Transportation announced traffic shift to the southbound lanes, FDOT provided additional details.

According to Kohen Johns Brannon, FDOT public information specialist, the contractor located a damaged water line late last week that put them behind schedule. The contract was scheduled to put place rock on Monday and pave the southbound lanes Tuesday through Thursday.

“Once paving is complete, they will begin the process of shifting the lanes to the new traffic configuration,” Brannon said, adding the traffic shift to the southbound lanes will likely happen next week.

The FDOT projects includes a major reconstruction and realignment of Highway 29 from just south of East Highway 4 to the Alabama state line.

The project includes reconstructing a 700-foot curved segment of Highway 29 from north of Henry Street to Cottage Street; the curve has been the site of several truck accidents in recent years.

The full length of the $4.7 million project began in early January 2023 and had an original anticipated completion target date in Spring 2024.

FDOT will also upgrade traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

Pictured: The southbound travel lanes of Highway 29 (North Century Boulevard) and the current traffic shift as seen on Saturday, July 13. NorthEscambaia.com photos, click to enlarge.