FDOT Said Traffic Will Shift Today In Century Highway 29 Construction Zone, But Obviously Not

The Florida Department of Transportation announced that Highway 29 traffic in Century “will be shifted to newly constructed southbound travel lanes beginning Monday, July 15. But that’s obviously not going to happen Monday.

When we visited construction zone Saturday, the southbound lanes were not close to completion.

The FDOT projects includes a major reconstruction and realignment of Highway 29 from just south of East Highway 4 to the Alabama state line.

The project includes reconstructing a 700-foot curved segment of Highway 29 from north of Henry Street to Cottage Street; the curve has been the site of several truck accidents in recent years.

The full length of the $4.7 million project began in early January 2023 and had an original anticipated completion target date in Spring 2024.

FDOT will also upgrade traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

Work on the project came to a complete standstill for several weeks in May 2023 after the discovery of an unmapped Town of Century water pipe that needed to be relocated. Century’s engineer said the problem pipe was a 2-inch water main.

We’ve reached out to FDOT to obtain the current status of the project.

Pictured: The southbound travel lanes of Highway 29 (North Century Boulevard) and the current traffic shift as seen on Saturday, July 13. NorthEscambaia.com photos, click to enlarge.