FDLE Charges Beulah Man With 20 Child Porn Counts

July 12, 2024

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a 50-year old Beulah man on 20 felony chld porn counts.

Charles “Billy” Danielson, 50, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

FDLE said the investigation began in February after agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a social media user uploading images of child pornography.

On July 10, agents served a search warrant at Danielson’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices for examination. Agents found numerous images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of male and female children, some as young as infants and toddlers.

Danielson remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $210,000.

Written by William Reynolds 

 