Escambia Purchasing Playground, Pavilion For New Park At Former IP Golf Course

In April, Escambia County leased the 68-acre former International Paper golf course in Cantonment to develop it into a park.

This week, the Escambia County Commission is set to approve the purchase a play structure and 704 square feet recreational shelter with tables for the property. The commission on Thursday will consider the $369,775.76 purchase and installation from GameTime. The recreational area will be open to the public and free of charge once completed and opened. The playground will include a play structure for ages 5-12 and a separate play structure for ages 2-5.

The purchase will be funded from the Cantonment Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA).

The golf course has been closed since 2017. Escambia County plans to use the land for disc golf and walking trails in addition to the pavilion and playground. The park will be open only during daylight hours.

Under the lease agreement for, Escambia County will pay a $5,000 lease fee the first year with an annual increase of 5% with the lease reading $6,077.53 by year five.

The property was previously known as the Champion Golf Club.

Pictured: The former International Paper golf course at the corner of Highway 29 and Muscogee Road in Cantonment. Courtesy (top) and NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.