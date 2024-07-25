Blue Wahoos Blanked By Strong Pitching As Shuckers Even Series

written Bill Vilona

In Bradley Blalock’s three previous starts against the Blue Wahoos, the righthander didn’t make it past the third inning.

He crafted a far different impression Wednesday.

Blalock worked into the sixth inning, allowing just four hits, as the Biloxi Shuckers picked up a 3-0 win against the Blue Wahoos in the second game of this week-long series at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

A crowd of 4,203, the second-largest Wednesday crowd this season, stayed through the game to see the final mid-week, summer fireworks show.

The display was the game’s highlight for the home crowd.

The Blue Wahoos had baserunners in six of the nine innings, but were unable to string together hits or produce an extra-base hit among the five hits in the game.

Three Shuckers relievers held the Blue Wahoos to one hit and combined for five strikeouts as Biloxi (45-45, 15-8 in second half) evened their overall record and won for only the second time this year in Pensacola.

The Blue Wahoos (50-41, 12-11) were shutout for the ninth time this season.

Leadoff batter Jakob Marsee had the team’s best night at the plate. He reached base three times with a walk and two singles and had three stolen bases – a team high this season.

Blue Wahoos starter Tristan Stevens, making his first home start, absorbed the loss after working five innings, allowing seven hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

The Shuckers got all the runs they needed when Ernesto Martinez singled, Connor Scott doubled and Casey Martin hit a two-out, two-run single off Stevens in the second inning. Lamar Sparks then doubled home Martinez, who had doubled in the fourth inning for the other run.

Blalock, originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox, is the Milwaukee Brewers No. 17 overall prospect as rated by MLB pipeline. He pitched one inning in relief for the Brewers in June. He made his 16th start for Biloxi on Wednesday.

The teams will continue their series on Thursday, a Mullet Thursday, with the Blue Wahoos’ Jonathan Bermúdez on the mound.

