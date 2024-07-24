Baldwin County Road 112 Closure To Impact Drivers From Escambia County

Planned road closures in Baldwin County will impact drivers traveling from Escambia County, Florida, over the next two weeks.

Baldwin County Road 112 will be closed north of Barrineau Park Road through July 29 at Loggerhead Road (an unmarked trail) with no detour for drivers coming from or traveling to Barrineau Park Road. County 112 will be closed south of Barrineau Park Road at Patience Lane, with no detour for drivers coming from or traveling to Barrineau Park Road.

The roadway closures are for work on drainage improvements, according to the Baldwin County Highway Department.

Inclement weather may impact the closure dates.

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.