Baldwin County Road 112 Closure To Impact Drivers From Escambia County

July 24, 2024

Planned road closures in Baldwin County will impact drivers traveling from Escambia County, Florida, over the next two weeks.

Baldwin County Road 112 will be closed north of Barrineau Park Road through July 29 at Loggerhead Road (an unmarked trail) with no detour for drivers coming from or traveling to Barrineau Park Road. County 112 will be closed south of Barrineau Park Road at Patience Lane, with no detour for drivers coming from or traveling to Barrineau Park Road.

The roadway closures are for work on drainage improvements, according to the Baldwin County Highway Department.

Inclement weather may impact the closure dates.

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 