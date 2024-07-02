Another Heat Advisory For Tuesday, Slight Chance Of Rain

A heat advisory is in effect for Monday with heat index values up to 111 degrees expected.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 111. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Independence Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.