A Few Scattered Storms Possible Into The Weekend

July 11, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 