A Few Scattered Storms Possible Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.