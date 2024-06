Tate Aggies Holding Youth Football Camp June 6-7

The Tate Aggies football team will host a Youth Camp June 6-7.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. each day. The cost is 50 and includes a t-shirt.

The camp is open to incoming kindergarten students to eight grade.

Players will run through drills and basic fundamentals based on grade. Participants should bring shoes or cleats to practice and water bottle.

To register, click or tap here.