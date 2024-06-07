Sunny Skies Into The Weekend, High In The Low 90s

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.