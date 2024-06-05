Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Wednesday Afternoon
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.
