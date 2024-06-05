Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Wednesday Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.