Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.