Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday

June 3, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 