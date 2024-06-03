PPD: Molino Man was Trafficking Meth To ‘Make Some Money’

June 3, 2024

Pensacola Police said a Molino man was trafficking meth to “make some money”.

Dustin Michael Hearn, 42, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In April, a Pensacola Police Department officer pulled Hearn over for a brake light violation in the area of West Strong Street and North Rues Street.

PPD officers reporting finding a bag of meth in his pocket. In the vehicle, they located a digital scale, schedule 2 controlled substance pills containing acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate.

“I then spoke with Hearn. Hearn stated he understood his rights and agreed to speak to me. I asked Hearn about the meth found in his pocket. Hearn stated that he lost his job about a week ago and was trying to make some money. Hearn explained that he got the meth to sell to a friend,” the officer wrote in an arrest report.

Hearn was also cited for habitual driving with a suspended license and received a written warning for a faulty brake light.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond due a hold from Santa Rosa County.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 