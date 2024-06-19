New Boat Ramp On Perdido Bay Now Open, Escambia’s First Large Public Access

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the new Perdido Bay Boat Ramp, Escambia County’s first large public access to Perdido Bay.

“This is an exciting day for District 1 and all of our west side residents who can now more easily access and enjoy beautiful Perdido Bay,” District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said. “This project is the culmination of many hours of hard work and collaboration, and I look forward to seeing residents and visitors enjoy this amazing community amenity all summer long and for years to come.”

The new 40-acre facility is located on Heron Bayou and includes a two-lane boat ramp, 62 parking spaces for vehicles with trailers, 22 parking spaces for vehicles without trailers, and a stormwater treatment facility. In addition, a new channel measurin 2,260 feet long by 40 feet wide and a depth of five feet was dredged from the launching facility to Perdido Bay. Additional passive recreational opportunities include a landing area along the Perdido paddling trail with two campsites and 11 acres of wetlands placed into conservation.

In 2013, the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners funded the acquisition of the Perdido Boat Ramp property with $1.24 million in Local Option Sales Tax funds. Project design was paid through a grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and vessel registration fees. Construction was funded with American Rescue Plan Act funds and The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment Settlement Funds.

The Perdido Bay Boat Ramp is located at 10808 Lillian Highway.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.