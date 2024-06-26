Hot And Humid Wednesday, Chance Of Storms
June 26, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.
