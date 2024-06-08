Here’s What You Can Get Tax Free As Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Continues

Florida’s 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is continuing through June 14. A second two-week disaster sales tax holiday will take place August 24 through September 6.

This year, Floridians are expected to save millions on vital disaster preparedness supplies such as pet supplies, tarps, batteries, generators and flashlights, which are all included in the list of items eligible to be purchased tax-free.

Below is a list of all qualifying items:

Selling for $10 or less

Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case

Selling for $15 or less

Manual can openers

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

Cat litter pans

Pet waste disposal bags

Hamster or rabbit substrate

Selling for $20 or less

Reusable ice packs

Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

Pet pads

Selling for $25 or less

Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds

Selling for $40 or less

Candles

Flashlights

Lanterns

Pet beds

Selling for $50 or less

Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only – a AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

Selling for $60 or less

Nonelectric food storage coolers

Portable power banks

Selling for $70 or less

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

Selling for $100 or less

Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Portable pet kennels and carriers

Ratchet straps

Tie-down kits

Dry dog or cat food weighing less than 50 pounds

Selling for $3,000 or less