Here’s What You Can Get Tax Free As Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Continues
June 8, 2024
Florida’s 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is continuing through June 14. A second two-week disaster sales tax holiday will take place August 24 through September 6.
This year, Floridians are expected to save millions on vital disaster preparedness supplies such as pet supplies, tarps, batteries, generators and flashlights, which are all included in the list of items eligible to be purchased tax-free.
Below is a list of all qualifying items:
Selling for $10 or less
- Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case
Selling for $15 or less
- Manual can openers
- Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
- Cat litter pans
- Pet waste disposal bags
- Hamster or rabbit substrate
Selling for $20 or less
- Reusable ice packs
- Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
- Pet pads
Selling for $25 or less
- Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds
Selling for $40 or less
- Candles
- Flashlights
- Lanterns
- Pet beds
Selling for $50 or less
- Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
- Gas or diesel fuel tanks
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only – a AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt
Selling for $60 or less
- Nonelectric food storage coolers
- Portable power banks
Selling for $70 or less
- Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
- Fire extinguishers
- Carbon monoxide detectors
Selling for $100 or less
- Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor systems
- Portable pet kennels and carriers
- Ratchet straps
- Tie-down kits
- Dry dog or cat food weighing less than 50 pounds
Selling for $3,000 or less
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage
Comments