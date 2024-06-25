Heat Advisory For Tuesday, Scattered Showers Possible

Another heat advisory is in effect with heat index values (the “feels like” temperature) expected ast high as 110 degrees on Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 110. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.