Good Chance Of Rain, Scattered Storms For Your Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.