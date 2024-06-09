Flomaton Woman Arrested On Drug Charges After Florida Traffic Stop

June 9, 2024

A Flomaton woman and a Pensacola man were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Pensacola.

Alisha Janette Bradley, 45, was booked into the Escambia County Jail, charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradley was the driver of a Ford Crown Victoria that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office pulled over for an expired registration near the area of Beverley Parkway and North W Street in Pensacola.

An ECSO K-9 alerted on the vehicle, and deputies located six plastic bags of marijuana, one plastic bag of synthetic cannabinoids (spice), a cigarette container with two “rocks” that tested positive for cocaine, and a smoking pipe that tested positive for cocaine, according to an arrest report.

A passenger in the vehicle, 68-year old William Creed Lawson of Pensacola, was charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana possession less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A rock-like substance that tested positive for cocaine was found in his pants pocket, the report states.

Lawson told deputies that he uses cocaine and marijuana and explained that he had a plastic bag contained marijuana in a backpack in the back seat, ECSO said.

Lawson remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $3,500. Bradley remained jailed with bond set at $6,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 