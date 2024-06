Fifth Candidate Prefiles For Escambia Commission District 5

A new candidate has prefiled to seek the Escambia County Commission District 5 seat in the 2024 election.

Joshua Stephens Roberson pre-filed Monday with no party affiliation (NPA).

Incumbent Steven Barry (REP), Rafael Lopez (NPA) James Hilburn (REP) and John Taylor, Jr (REP), have also prefiled for the position.