Boil Water Notice Issued For Cottage Hill Water Works Customers On And Near Cedar Tree Lane

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Cottage Hill Water Works customers on Cedar Tree Lane.

The utility said a system upgrade took place Monday to tie-in the connecting streets of Cedar Tree Lane to a newly upgraded main. The affected area includes Cedar Tree Lanen, Cedar Park Drive, Cedar Point Road, Phalrose Lane, and Cooley Road

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated with the boil water notice is rescinded.