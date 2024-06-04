Ascension Has Restored Much Of Its Patient Tech After ‘Cybersecurity Incident’

Ascension Healthcare and Ascension Sacred Heart have restored much of its patient documentation technology following a May cyberattack.

Tuesday an Ascension spokesperson said:

“Ascension Sacred Heart has restored the primary technology used for electronic patient documentation in care settings. This will allow most hospital departments, physician offices and clinics to use electronic documentation, charting, and ordering systems. Patients should see improved efficiencies and wait times. Our team continues to work tirelessly to restore other ancillary technology systems.”

In the days following the attack, Ascension reported unavailability of their electronic health records system, MyChart (which enables patients to view their medical records and communicate with their providers), some phone systems, and various systems utilized to order certain tests, procedures, and medications.

In the early hours of the intrusion, Ascension was diverting ambulances and patients to other hospitals.

The hospital system engaged Mandiant, a third-party expert, to assist in the investigation and remediation process, and we have notified the appropriate authorities. They were working to fully investigate what information, if any, may have been affected by the situation. They planned to notify and support those individuals in accordance with all relevant regulatory and legal guidelines.