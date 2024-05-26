Wrong Way Driver From Escambia County Causes Okaloosa I-10 Crash

May 26, 2024

An Escambia County man was seriously injured in a wrong-way interstate crash in Okaloosa County

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 45-year-old Escambia County man in a midsize Kia SUV entered I-10 at Holt and traveled west in the eastbound lanes. He struck a Dodge Charger driven by a 21-year-old Texas man head-on. After striking the Kia, the Charger rotated collided with a Ford F150 driven by a 65-year-old Crestview man.

The driver of the Kia was airlifted to local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Charger was transported to local hospital via ambulance for minor injuries. The driver of the F150 was treated on scene for minor injuries and released. Both lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down and traffic was being diverted for about an hour and a half.

