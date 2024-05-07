Very Slight Chance Of A Shower, High In The Upper 80s Today
May 7, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
