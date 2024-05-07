Very Slight Chance Of A Shower, High In The Upper 80s Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.