Sunny, Into The Low 90s Today

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.