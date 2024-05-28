Sunny, Into The Low 90s Today
May 28, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
