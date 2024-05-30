Slight Chance Of Afternoon Showers Today, High In The Upper 80s

Here is your official North Escambia forecast

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.