Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek – Interstate Circle will be closed at the bridge over Eight Mile Creek starting the week of Sunday, May 26 as crews replace the Eight Mile Creek bridge. Traffic will be detoured to Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road. Signage will be in place to direct drivers around the work zone. The detour will be in place through mid-2025.

Interstate Circle will be closed at the bridge over Eight Mile Creek starting the week of Sunday, May 26 as crews replace the Eight Mile Creek bridge. Traffic will be detoured to Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road. Signage will be in place to direct drivers around the work zone. The detour will be in place through mid-2025. Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 near the U.S. 29 interchange from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30 as crews place barrier wall.

Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 near the U.S. 29 interchange from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30 as crews place barrier wall. I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform median work: Inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic on I-10 is shifted to the outside and will be in place until early 2025. Traffic on Nine Mile Road has shifted to the inside and will be in place until mid-2024.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform median work:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through late 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform paving operations: The left turn lane from Pace Boulevard to Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signs are in place to direct drivers traveling on Palafox Street to Pace Boulevard. The left turn lane from Palafox Street northbound to Pace Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signage is in place to direct drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 29 destined for Massachusetts Avenue or Pace Boulevard.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform paving operations: Scenic Highway (U.S. 90) from north of I-10 to Davis Highway – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on Scenic Highway, Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving and striping operations. Traffic flaggers will be present to safely guide drivers through the work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

I-10 Westbound over Blackwater River Resurfacing Project – Drivers may encounter intermittent I-10 westbound lane closures, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the east end of the Blackwater River Bridge, Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for crews to install rumble strips and place thermoplastic striping.

– Drivers may encounter intermittent I-10 westbound lane closures, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the east end of the Blackwater River Bridge, Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for crews to install rumble strips and place thermoplastic striping. S.R. 89 Resurfacing, from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations.

Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations. U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street - Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, May 27 through Thursday, May 30 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform roadway widening and sidewalk reconstruction work.

- Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, May 27 through Thursday, May 30 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform roadway widening and sidewalk reconstruction work. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, May 31, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.