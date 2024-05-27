Graffiti Bridge Painted In Memory Of Tate Student Bradley Ellertson, 17

May 27, 2024

The Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola was painted Sunday in memory of Bradley Ellertson, a 17-year old Tate High School student who died January 26, 2024, when a semi-truck collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of County Road 196 and Highway 29 in Molino.

Bradley attended Tate as freshman, went to high school in Arizona as a sophomore while living with family in Mesa and returned to Tate for the 2023-24 school year. He played football for the Tate Aggies during his freshman year,, and played his sophomore year in Arizona.

Sunday, friends, and family members joined local artist Rod Leisure is painting The Graffiti Bridge.

For more photos, click here.

“Live Like Bradley”, the artwork stated.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 