Amanda Rhea Johnson

Amanda Rhea Johnson of Pensacola Florida, passed away on April 27, 2024. She was born October 2, 1966 to Rebecca Ann Kilpatrick and William Ronald Johnson (both deceased). Rhea, as she was known to family and friends, was an energetic ball of light that left us far too soon. Her passions were many and she excelled at everything she did. Her biggest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and she did this as often as possible. Rhea also loved her flowers and was an artist when it came to floral design. Tragically, Rhea was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Samantha Ryan Ward. This took a heavy toll on Rhea, but she coped by spending as much time as she could with the remaining family which included Samantha’s son, Caleb Price. She is survived her daughter, Kasi Ward (Robert Fuston) and her 4 children Bentley, Bostyn, Bradley, and Brayden Fuston. She is also survived by her grandson, Caleb Price; her brother, Christopher Johnson; her sister, Kimberly Johnson; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 10:00am at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 S. Highway 29, Cantonment, Florida 32533.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking if you can please donate to this fund to help Kasi with the expenses she has to handle in light of her mother’s passing. https://www.givesendgo.com/GCDPN

We will gather at Christopher Johnson’s home, 1579 Bell Creek Road Jay, Fl. 32565, after the service for a Celebration of Rhea’s Life. Please come and help us comfort each other and remember the good times we had with this beautiful soul!

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with

arrangements.