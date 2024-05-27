Bender Appointed To Judicial Nominating Commission

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Amy Bender, wife of Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender, to the First Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC).

Bender, of Pensacola, is senior counsel and assistant general counsel at Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctorate from the University of Georgia

Bender was appointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

There are 28 separate JNCs: one for the Florida Supreme Court; six for each of the district courts of appeal; 24 for each circuit court and the county courts contained in that circuit; and one Statewide Commission for Judges of Compensation Claims. The JNCs are required to operate in accordance with the Uniform Rules of Procedure applicable to each level of JNC. JNC members serve four-year terms, except when an appointment is made to fill a vacant, unexpired term. A JNC member may hold public office other than judicial office.