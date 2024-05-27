Bender Appointed To Judicial Nominating Commission

May 27, 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Amy Bender, wife of Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender, to the First Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC).

Bender, of Pensacola, is senior counsel and assistant general counsel at Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctorate from the University of Georgia

Bender was appointed for a term ending July 1, 2027.

There are 28 separate JNCs: one for the Florida Supreme Court; six for each of the district courts of appeal; 24 for each circuit court and the county courts contained in that circuit; and one Statewide Commission for Judges of Compensation Claims. The JNCs are required to operate in accordance with the Uniform Rules of Procedure applicable to each level of JNC. JNC members serve four-year terms, except when an appointment is made to fill a vacant, unexpired term. A JNC member may hold public office other than judicial office.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 