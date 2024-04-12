Wilcox Silences Wahoos In 6-1 Defeat

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos found hits hard to come by again on Thursday night, dropping their second game in a row to the Montgomery Biscuits by a score of 6-1.

Cole Wilcox (W, 1-0) continued a run of dominant Montgomery pitching, working 5.0 no-hit innings while allowing only an unearned run. Biscuits starters have now allowed only one earned run in 23.0 innings so far this season.

Luis Palacios (L, 0-1) worked on thin margins, allowing a two-run single to Kenny Piper in the first inning and a three-run homer to Dominic Keegan in the third that provided all the offense Montgomery would need. The Pensacola lefty allowed five runs in 5.0 innings in his first start of the season.

Pensacola scratched across a third-inning run thanks to three errors from Biscuits second baseman Willy Vasquez, but didn’t have a hit until Shane Sasaki dropped a bloop double down the right field line in the top of the sixth. Diego Infante added a single in the eighth, but that was all the Blue Wahoos bats could manage.

Montgomery’s Carson Williams capped a 4-for-4 night with a solo homer in the seventh to put the finishing touches on a 6-1 final.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series in Montgomery against the Biscuits on Friday. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:35.