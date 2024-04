Veterans Outreach Events Planned In North Escambia

The Escambia County Veterans Services Office will hold three public meetings in North Escambia to give veterans a chance to discuss benefits with an accredited veterans services officer.

Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis at no charge. No appointment is required.

Meetings will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates at community centers in North Escambia:

Friday, April 5: Byrneville Community Center, 1707 Highway 4A in Byrneville

Thursday, June 6: Davisville Community Center, 10200 Highway 97 in Davisville

Wednesday, July 10: Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A in Molino.

Escambia County Veterans Services Office staff members will be available to help with topics including reviewing VA benefits, filing a VA claim, and reevaluating VA disability.

For more information, contact the Veterans Services Office at (850) 595-2409 or email VSO@myescambia.com. Learn more about Escambia County’s Veterans Services Office at MyEscambia.com/veterans-services.