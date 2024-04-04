Tate Defeats Northview In Flag Football (With Gallery)

The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 21-0 in girls flag football Wednesday afternoon in Bratt.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Tate quarterback Gabrielle Smart had 103 yards passing, completing 14 of 20 attempts. Smart also had 60 yards rushing and one touchdown on six carries. Hannah Pitman had 100 yards rushing on six carries for the Aggies. Ryan Clarke had 34 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Northview stats were not provided.

Wednesday was senior night for Northview with the team honoring seniors Carsyn Dortch, Kendal Beasley and Ava Gurganus before the game.

The Chiefs ended their season at 3-5 overall. The Tate Aggies, currently 5-5, will end their season Thursday against Gulf Breeze.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.