Tate Boys Tennis Ends Regular Season With Win Over Pace To Head Into Districts Monday

April 12, 2024

The Tate Aggies boys tennis team defeated Pace High 5-2 Thursday afternoon during a Pink Out match for breast cancer awareness. With the win, the boys finished their regular season at 12-2 to head into the district tournament on Monday.

The Aggie girls pushed through injuries this season and are hoping for an overall bid into districts

The district tournament begins Monday at Shoreline Park in Gulf Breeze.

