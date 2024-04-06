Sunny, Near Perfect Weekend Weather

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.