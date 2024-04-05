Sunny, Comfortable Days Through The Weekend

April 5, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

