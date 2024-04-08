Solar Eclipse: Here Are The Exact Times And Info For North Escambia

Today, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, United States, and Canada.

In the North Escambia area, the maximum coverage will range from 76.6% in downtown Pensacola to 78.7% in Century to 79.6% in Atmore. The local area will not experience totality.

The eclipse will begin at 12:36 p.m. at reach max at 1:55 p.m in North Escambia. It will be completely over by 3:13 p.m.

Today will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States until 2044.

Even though we will not experience totality, it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing. Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury. When watching the partial phases of the solar eclipse directly with your eyes, you must look through safe solar viewing glasses (“eclipse glasses”) or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. Eclipse glasses are NOT regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the sun.