Showers And Thunderstorms Becoming Likely By Tuesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.