Showers And Thunderstorms Becoming Likely By Tuesday Night
April 2, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Comments