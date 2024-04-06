Reminder: See Free Mississippi State, Florida, LSU Women’s Soccer Games Saturday At Ashton Brosnaham

April 6, 2024

Saturday, the women’s teams from three top ranked Southeastern Conference schools will compete in the Western Gate Soccer Showdown at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park, and admission is free.

The inaugural Western Gate Collegiate Soccer Showdown will feature 45-minute matchups between the Florida Gators, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and LSU Tigers, and autograph sessions will be held throughout the day with all the teams.

The game and autograph session times are below.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 