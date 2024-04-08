Partly Sunny For Today’s Solar Eclipse



Click here for detailed North Escambia area times.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 60. Breezy, with a south wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.